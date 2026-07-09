Six Arrested After Police Catch Robbery Gang Red-Handed in Alhama de Murcia





The Guardia Civil, working with Alhama de Murcia Local Police, has arrested six members of an alleged criminal gang after they were caught shortly after carrying out a robbery at a hospitality business in the town.

The arrests were made as part of operation ‘Rapsun’, an investigation launched to clarify a series of property crimes committed in Alhama de Murcia since 2024, mainly burglaries at homes.

The latest incident began when the owner of a public establishment in the town centre surprised a group of people allegedly stealing from his business and raised the alarm. Guardia Civil and Local Police patrols were sent to the scene, where they spoke to the victim and began searching the surrounding area.

A short time later, officers located the suspects inside a vehicle. When they realised police were nearby, they allegedly ignored orders to stop and fled, carrying out dangerous manoeuvres that put other road users and officers at serious risk.

The chase ended at a service area on the A-7 motorway, where the six suspects were intercepted and arrested.

They are being investigated for alleged membership of a criminal group, robbery with violence and intimidation, burglary, reckless driving and serious disobedience.

During the operation, officers seized the vehicle used by the suspects, along with tools and clothing allegedly used in the robberies, including balaclavas and gloves.

So far, investigators have linked the group to around ten offences, although the operation remains open. The Guardia Civil is continuing its inquiries to determine whether more people were involved and whether the detainees may be responsible for further crimes.