



Two British nationals have been remanded in custody after Spanish customs officers seized more than 84kg of cocaine in an investigation into a suspected trafficking route from Alicante to the United Kingdom.

The operation began at a roadside checkpoint in Alicante province. According to Spain’s Tax Agency, the driver of a van tried to flee when he saw Customs Surveillance officers. They pursued and stopped the vehicle, finding 17kg of cocaine concealed in a hidden compartment. The British driver was arrested.

The following day, investigators searched properties in Finestrat and Elche. They seized more than 67kg of cocaine and arrested a second British suspect.

Officers also found a cannabis plantation and approximately 1kg of vacuum-packed cannabis buds. Two vehicles fitted with concealed compartments were seized, along with €4,000 in cash, a knuckle-duster, an extendable baton and a bladed weapon. The searches also uncovered luxury handbags, watches and jewellery.

Both suspects appeared before a judge, who ordered that they be held in custody while the investigation continues. Customs Surveillance said further arrests have not been ruled out.

Image caption: Spanish customs officers inspect cocaine seized during the operation. Credit: Agencia Tributaria.