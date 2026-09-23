



Two private individuals have launched legal action claiming ownership of almost 15 hectares of land in Las Torretas that Torrevieja City Council maintains is municipal property.

The disputed 146,744-square-metre site is classified as public green space and is understood to originate from land that should have been transferred to the council when Las Torretas was developed more than 40 years ago.

The council has agreed to appear in the administrative court proceedings to defend its ownership. However, the government has not publicly identified the precise location of the disputed land.

Federico Alarcón, councillor responsible for reporting on decisions by the Local Government Board, said the dispute began after the council formally registered the plots as municipal property.

Although the land had not previously been recorded in the council’s name, the municipality argues that it became public property through the compulsory transfer obligations attached to the original urban development.

The two claimants challenged the council’s decision to register the land. After their administrative appeal was rejected, they took the dispute to court.

Alarcón said the absence of a previous Land Registry entry did not mean that ownership had never passed to the municipality. The council has now incorporated the plots into its official property inventory through a mayoral decree.

Its position is that it is not acquiring the land but formally recording ownership derived from obligations imposed when the Las Torretas development was approved.

Precise Location Remains Unclear

Despite the scale of the claim, the council has not specified exactly where the 14.7 hectares are situated.

The only green space of a comparable size in the area is the C-2 sector at Punta la Víbora. The council has promised residents that this badly deteriorated site will be redeveloped, with the first phase focusing on the public green areas.

The Punta la Víbora project also includes plans to relocate and reconstruct the abandoned mud-bath building as a viewpoint. A decree was signed on August 3 to begin a joint tender covering the project design and construction work.

However, the council has not confirmed whether the land involved in the ownership dispute is the same area.

Alarcón suggested that the original developer may have subsequently sold or transferred the plots to private purchasers, despite their classification as green space subject to compulsory municipal transfer. He did not confirm whether that was what had happened.

The claimant’s land was reportedly acquired from Manoli SA, better known as MASA, the developer responsible for Las Torretas.

Decades of Unresolved Planning Problems

Construction of the large residential development was approved in several phases during the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Its complicated planning history left numerous problems that remain unresolved. Many easement areas and public green spaces are reportedly still registered in the developer’s name, limiting the council’s ability to maintain or improve them.

The absence of formally constituted homeowners’ associations in Las Torretas II and III has added another layer of uncertainty over responsibility for neglected communal areas.

The latest legal dispute once again exposes the consequences of Torrevieja’s historic planning failures. More than four decades after the development was approved, uncertainty remains over the ownership and maintenance of significant areas of land—and the courts must now determine whether this 14.7-hectare site belongs to the municipality or the private claimants.