



The €413,665 project will link schools and sports facilities, but a planned connection to Avenida de París is being left for a later phase.

Torrevieja City Council has put 3.7 kilometres of new cycle lanes out to tender in a bid to turn its fragmented routes into a more useful network for everyday journeys.

The project is valued at €413,665, including VAT, with around half the cost covered by the EU’s European Regional Development Fund. It will create a route from the Ciudad del Mar primary school area through Avenida de La Mancha and Avenida de Monge y Bielsa to the existing lane on Delfina Viudes. The route will serve the municipal sports complex and pass close to Mare Nostrum and Libertas secondary schools.

For pupils and other residents who already travel by bicycle or electric scooter, the work could provide a safer alternative to sharing busy roads with cars. The council’s own project report acknowledges, however, that Torrevieja’s existing cycle routes are poorly connected. Of the 21.1 kilometres counted in the municipal network, much runs along peripheral corridors beside the CV-905 and N-332 or follows the old railway greenway. An estimate based on the report’s map puts the amount of more practical urban cycling infrastructure at about 6.8 kilometres.

The new route will start on Calle Tirso de Molina, opposite CEIP Ciudad del Mar, and continue along Calle Gabriela Mistral. There, a two-way cycle lane 2.5 metres wide will take the place of parking on one side of the street. The remaining road space will provide one three-metre traffic lane in each direction, a layout also intended to slow vehicles.

From there, the route will reach Avenida de La Mancha, where cyclists will have a 1.5-metre lane on each side of the road, with additional space separating them from traffic and parked cars. The scheme includes changes at the Alonso Quijano roundabout, including the relocation of a bus stop, before continuing towards Cortes Valencianas.

On Avenida de Monge y Bielsa, the council plans to remove one of the existing vehicle lanes in one direction and use the space for a three-metre-wide, two-way cycle lane protected by a central divider. It will run past the sports facilities, through the César Mateo Cid roundabout and towards Delfina Viudes.

The proposal does not yet complete a continuous route to the existing cycle lane on Avenida de París. Although that connection is an eventual aim, the section between Ciudad del Mar and the París route is reserved for a later phase.

The tender also covers repairs to the existing Delfina Viudes lane. The project report describes its markings as badly faded and its surface as being in poor condition. It identifies junctions without suitable dropped kerbs. The lane will be repainted and crossings improved at Estay, Rosa Mazón, Ramón Imbernón, Francisco Alonso Lorenzo and Ronda Ricardo Lafuente.

Most of the new lanes will use the current road surface, painted red and separated from motor traffic by marked buffers and physical dividers at intervals of about three metres. Bicycle parking is planned near schools, sports facilities, the market and other busy destinations. A counter on Delfina Viudes will record bicycle use.

Bidders may also offer to improve a further 340-metre section near Mare Nostrum as part of their tender. That work is optional and would be funded by the successful contractor.

The scheme would join routes that currently end in isolation. Its value to cyclists will depend both on how safely its junctions work and on whether the remaining gaps are eventually closed.