



The Guardia Civil Traffic Division referred 199 drivers to court across the Valencian Community during October on suspicion of road-safety offences.

Of the total, 101 drivers were stopped for driving without a valid licence. This included 49 who had lost all their penalty points, 10 who were under a court-ordered driving ban and 42 who had never obtained a licence.

A further 80 drivers were reported for driving under the influence of alcohol, seven for dangerous driving, six for driving with drugs in their system and five for speeding offences.

In Alicante province, action was taken against 31 drivers who did not hold a valid driving licence, 28 alleged drink-drivers and four motorists accused of excessive speeding.

In Valencia province, 47 drivers were dealt with for licence offences, 44 for drink-driving, seven for dangerous driving, six for drug-driving and one for speeding. In Castellón, 23 drivers were reported for licence offences and eight for drink-driving.