San Miguel GS at Las Colinas (8 July 2026)





Bright, blazing hot and bone dry up at Las Colinas on Wednesday morning, with the temperature already touching 38°C – a far cry from the dark, grey January conditions of one of our previous visits.

The course remains a firm favourite, though on a day like this there was no debate: everyone sensibly chose to buggy and conserve energy wherever possible.

Andrea and her team were, as ever, efficient and welcoming, and the course was presented in superb condition. The greens were perhaps a tad slower than expected, no doubt feeling the effects of the heat, but the views, setting and general quality of Las Colinas more than made up for it.

With two late cancellations we ended up with a field of 41, boosted by an excellent influx of nine neighbours visiting from La Finca – the more the merrier, especially when they bring good humour and a bit of extra competition. We were also pleased to welcome back our Vice-Captain, Paul Lambert, after his spell away while his wrist was healing.

After the round, most sensibly opted for the cool of the indoors rather than the very pretty, but very warm, terrace area. We were all eventually called outside for the presentation, hosted by the Vice-Captain, as the Captain was already on his way to Miami to watch the England game – clearly suffering for the Society! The results went as follows:

Gold: Darren Hancock (36 points)

Silver: John Simmons (34 points)

Bronze: Phil de Lacy (37 points and best score of the day but never a Bronze player normally!)

Four “Twos” this week from Darren Strugnell, Darren Hancock x 2 and Drew Niblock. Nearest the Pins were Guy Wade Palmer (5th), Brian Reid (7th), Carol Ferguson (10th), Peter Baldwin (14th) and Darren Hancock(17th). The football card was won by Mick Cook with Newcastle.

The McBride Bottle was eventually accepted by Paul Lambert and due to the number of guests we had, the top three scores were Neil Gibson (33 points), Sean Davey (30 points) and Carol Ferguson (29 points). Thank you all.

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Back to Lo Romero next week, another of our favourite courses.

Photos L-R – Cameron Hogg-Maclean (drastically taking the average age down!), Darren Strugnell (Gold 3rd/2s & NTP), Darren Hancock (Gold 1st/2s/NTPs), Mick Cook (Footie Card), Lee Eastman (President), Phil de Lacy (Bronze!), Stuart Tosh (Golf 2nd), John Simmons (Silver), Paul Lambert (McBride Bottle) and Drew Niblock (2s) and Sean Davey (one of the best guests).