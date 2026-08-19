



Torrevieja’s Ukrainian community will commemorate the 35th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence with a cultural and fundraising event on Saturday, August 22.

The programme will begin with a public gathering in Plaza de la Constitución before participants march through the town centre to the Parque de las Naciones. An evening of music, traditional food, crafts and family activities will then continue until 10pm.

The celebration has been organised by the Association of Ukrainians of Torrevieja and the Ridna Mova Ukrainian school, with support from Torrevieja City Council. Residents, visitors and tourists of all nationalities are invited to attend.

Participants will gather in Plaza de la Constitución at 5.30pm, with the march departing for the Parque de las Naciones at 6pm.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón and Councillor for Coexistence and Integration Óscar Urtasun will attend the official opening of the park activities at 6.30pm.

The programme will include a celebratory concert, interactive workshops for children and adults, a market featuring Ukrainian craftspeople and a food area serving traditional dishes and drinks. A fundraising raffle will also offer a selection of prizes.

Organisers said money raised during the celebration would be used to support the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The event will provide an opportunity to showcase Ukrainian music, culture, cuisine, crafts and traditions while remembering the historical importance of the country’s independence. It will also demonstrate Torrevieja’s continuing support for the Ukrainian people.

Dolón said the commemoration recognised Ukraine’s history, identity and national spirit while highlighting the contribution made by thousands of Ukrainians to Torrevieja’s growth and diversity.

“Torrevieja is an open, diverse and deeply international city, and the Ukrainian community is an essential part of our social fabric,” the mayor said.

Nearly 11,000 Ukrainian nationals are currently registered as residents of Torrevieja, making them the largest foreign community in the municipality, ahead of residents from Colombia, Russia, the United Kingdom and Morocco.

Ukrainians account for almost 10 per cent of Torrevieja’s registered population and play an active role in its educational, cultural, commercial and social life.

The Association of Ukrainians of Torrevieja and the Ridna Mova school organise activities throughout the year to preserve Ukrainian language, culture and traditions, particularly among children and young people growing up in Spain. Their work also promotes integration and participation in local society.

Ukraine officially celebrates Independence Day on August 24. On that date in 1991, the Ukrainian Parliament adopted the Declaration of Independence, establishing the country as an independent, democratic and sovereign state.

This year’s commemoration carries particular significance as Ukraine continues to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity following Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Torrevieja’s event will take place two days before the official anniversary and is intended to combine remembrance, culture, community spirit and solidarity.

Saturday’s programme

5.30pm: Gathering in Plaza de la Constitución

Gathering in Plaza de la Constitución 6pm: March to Parque de las Naciones

March to Parque de las Naciones 6.30pm: Official opening of the activities

Official opening of the activities 6.30pm–10pm: Concert, workshops, craft market, Ukrainian food and fundraising raffle

The event is open to everyone.