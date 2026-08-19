



Two other women, aged 25 and 62, were injured and taken to Dénia Hospital following the accident.

A 34-year-old woman has died following a collision involving a car and a motorcycle on the AP-7 motorway in Pedreguer.

The accident happened at approximately 1.30am on Wednesday and left two other women injured.

The Emergency Information and Coordination Centre dispatched a SAMU medical team, two Basic Life Support ambulances and an emergency transport ambulance to the scene.

Medical personnel performed advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the 34-year-old woman, but despite their efforts, she could not be revived. A doctor confirmed her death at the scene.

Emergency crews also treated a 25-year-old woman who had suffered multiple injuries and a 62-year-old woman experiencing abdominal pain. Both were taken by ambulance to Dénia Hospital for further assessment and treatment.

The latest fatality follows a series of serious accidents during a tragic summer on the roads of the Marina Alta.

On August 8, two cars collided head-on along the N-332 bypass in Benissa. A 19-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man were killed, while a 27-year-old man and a nine-year-old boy suffered serious injuries.