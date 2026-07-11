Murder Probe After Bloodied Body Found at Luxury Torrevieja Villa





Homeowner makes grim discovery in La Veleta patio as Civil Guard arrests one person

A murder investigation is under way after the decomposing body of a man was found in the patio of a luxury villa in Torrevieja’s exclusive La Veleta residential area.

The alarm was raised by the homeowner, who reportedly discovered the bloodied body lying outside the property with clear signs of violence.

The Civil Guard was alerted at around 2pm and immediately sent officers from its Torrevieja station to the scene.

Forensic specialists from the Alicante Command and experts from the Criminalistics Laboratory were also called in to carry out a detailed examination of the villa and surrounding area.

Sources close to the investigation said one person has already been arrested in connection with the discovery. No further details about the suspect or the victim have yet been released.

A judicial commission later attended the property and authorised the removal of the body, which was taken to the Institute of Legal Medicine in Alicante for a post-mortem examination.

The results are expected to help establish the victim’s identity, the precise cause of death and how long the body had been at the property.

The villa was sealed and locked after officers completed their initial work on Friday afternoon. A vehicle remained parked inside the grounds after police had left.

Local sources said the property is occupied by a Spanish man, while his brother, who is also understood to own the house, visits regularly. There is currently no official confirmation linking either man to the investigation.

La Veleta lies on the southern edge of Torrevieja, close to the boundary with Orihuela. The sought-after beachfront neighbourhood is known for its detached villas and small apartment developments, many of which were built during the 1990s and early 2000s.

The property is situated on a narrow street running between the coast and Avenida Desiderio Rodríguez.

Despite the discovery taking place in the middle of July, several nearby homes appeared unoccupied. Some villas are currently for sale, others are undergoing renovation, while a number have reportedly remained closed for long periods.

The Civil Guard investigation remains open. Authorities have not ruled out further arrests as officers work to reconstruct the events leading to the man’s death.