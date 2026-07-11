Torrevieja Calls in the Wardens to Tame Traffic Mayhem





Torrevieja Council has launched a new Mobility Officer unit designed to improve traffic management, strengthen road safety and free up Local Police officers for wider public security duties.

The 20 wardens and their supervisor formally took up their posts on Friday, July 10, and are now completing a specialist training programme. They are expected to begin operational duties next week.

The new municipal unit will have access to 10 motorcycles with 125cc engines, enabling officers to respond quickly to congestion, incidents and traffic-management requirements across the city.

The service contract will initially run for one year, with the option of three annual extensions, allowing it to continue for a maximum of four years.

The officers will be based temporarily at the Local Police station in Los Balcones. The unit is expected to move into permanent premises next to Local Police headquarters once refurbishment work is completed, provisionally before the end of the year.

Focus on traffic and urban mobility

The Traffic Wardens will be responsible for directing and regulating the movement of vehicles and pedestrians.

Their work is intended to allow Local Police officers to dedicate more time and resources to public safety, administrative policing and other duties requiring full police powers.

The unit’s main responsibilities will include managing traffic outside schools during morning arrivals and afternoon departures, monitoring circulation in the town centre and controlling traffic on the principal routes into Torrevieja.

Officers will also monitor bus lanes, parking areas, loading and unloading bays and spaces reserved for people with reduced mobility.

They will provide additional traffic control during religious processions, sporting events, parades and other large public gatherings held throughout the city.

Limited powers

Although the officers will work in coordination with the Local Police, they are not members of Spain’s security forces and their powers are restricted to traffic regulation and urban mobility.

They will not be authorised to make arrests or prepare formal police accident and criminal investigation reports.

Their enforcement powers will be limited to issuing reports and fines for traffic offences that fall within their defined responsibilities.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón welcomed the 20 officers and their supervisor to the new service. “Your work will be fundamental in making Torrevieja a safer and better organised city, with more efficient mobility,” he said.

“The council has full confidence in your ability and commitment to serve the people of Torrevieja and the thousands of visitors who come to the city throughout the year.”

Dolón said the creation of the new unit would enable the Local Police to concentrate more officers on public security while the Mobility Officers specialise in maintaining traffic flow and improving the city’s day-to-day operation.

He described the initiative as a measure that would directly improve residents’ quality of life and help Torrevieja cope with its continuing population and visitor growth.

The mayor added that the new unit would contribute to creating “a better organised, safer city that is prepared to face the important growth it is experiencing”.