



Longer weekday timetable connects Mil Palmeras, Torre de la Horadada, El Mojón, Pilar town centre and Pinar de Campoverde

Pilar de la Horadada Town Council has extended the operating hours of its free municipal bus service for the summer, providing residents and visitors with an easier way to travel between the town centre, coastal communities and inland areas.

The service follows a route between Mil Palmeras and Pinar de Campoverde, stopping in Torre de la Horadada, El Mojón and Pilar de la Horadada town centre. At the end of the route, the bus turns around and completes the same journey in the opposite direction.

The free service was introduced in May and normally operates only during the morning in the winter months. However, from July 1 until August 31, the timetable has been significantly expanded, with buses running from approximately 9am until 7.40pm.

Passengers are advised that the published arrival times are approximate and should allow additional time when waiting at individual stops. The complete timetable includes numerous stops throughout the municipality, providing connections between residential areas, beaches, commercial districts and the town centre.

The service does not operate on Saturdays, Sundays or public holidays.

All buses used on the route are fully accessible for passengers with reduced mobility, making the service available to elderly residents, wheelchair users and others who may have difficulty using conventional transport.

The extended summer schedule is intended to reduce reliance on private vehicles during the busiest months of the year, when Pilar de la Horadada and its coastal communities experience a substantial increase in visitors.

The service also offers holidaymakers a free alternative for travelling between the beaches, Pilar town centre and Pinar de Campoverde without having to find parking in busy tourist areas.