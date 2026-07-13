500-Dose Cocaine Haul Seized at Guardia Civil Checkpoint





The Civil Guard has arrested a man and a woman in Calasparra after they were allegedly caught transporting a substantial quantity of cocaine believed to be intended for distribution across north-west Murcia.

The arrests took place during a vehicle and identity checkpoint on one of the roads leading into the town. Officers had positioned the control point in an area frequently used by drivers attempting to avoid routine police checks.

The suspects were travelling in a family car with two minors when officers noticed the front-seat passenger making rapid movements to conceal several objects in their clothing.

Police intercepted two packages before they could be hidden or discarded. One contained a compact block of cocaine prepared for later division and sale, while the other held several grams of marijuana.

Following a full search of the vehicle and its occupants, the couple were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and offences against public health.

Investigators estimate that, once divided and adulterated for street sale, the seized cocaine could have produced around 500 individual doses.

The Civil Guard has opened an investigation to establish the origin and intended destination of the drugs. Further arrests have not been ruled out.