Prison Release Brings Rojales Return for British Cocaine Courier





Roger Clarke, jailed over a £1 million cocaine-smuggling plot, has reportedly returned to Alicante province after serving time in Portugal and Britain

Convicted of attempting to smuggle more than nine kilograms of cocaine into Europe the British pensioner has reportedly returned to the Costa Blanca after spending years behind bars.

Clarke, now aged 79, posted on social media that he was back in Rojales, close to Guardamar del Segura, where he and his late wife Susan had lived as popular members of the expat community before their arrest.

A Recent image of Roger taken from Facebook

As reported in The Leader at the time, the couple were detained on December 4, 2018, when the cruise ship Marco Polo docked in Lisbon after a 33-night Caribbean voyage. Portuguese police boarded the vessel with a search warrant and discovered cocaine concealed inside the linings of four suitcases.

The drugs, collected during a stop in Saint Lucia, were valued at more than £1 million. Prosecutors said Clarke had left the ship and returned with the luggage after visiting a plantation to arrange a deal on behalf of an associate.

Both Roger and Susan denied knowing the suitcases contained drugs. Clarke claimed he had simply agreed to carry luggage for a friend. However, judges rejected their account and convicted them of drug trafficking following a three-day trial in Lisbon.

Each was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Investigators believed the cocaine was destined for dealers in Britain and may have been linked to criminals operating from southern Spain. The couple had reportedly been under surveillance, although authorities never fully disclosed how they received the intelligence that led to the search.

The case attracted further attention when details emerged of the Clarkes’ expensive lifestyle. Despite reportedly living on a modest monthly income, they had spent around £18,000 on luxury cruises during the two years before their arrest and were often seen carrying large amounts of cash.

It was also not their first drug conviction. In 2010, the couple were jailed in Norway for trafficking 240 kilograms of cannabis resin on another cruise. They later fled while on bail, changed their names and were eventually traced and extradited.

While serving her sentence in Portugal, Susan Clarke developed cancer and died in prison at the age of 72. Her husband was unable to attend her funeral and later described her death as a devastating consequence of his own poor decisions.

Roger Clarke was subsequently extradited to Britain to complete his sentence, serving time at HMP Standford Hill in Kent and later HMP High Down in Surrey. He later complained publicly about his treatment and pursued a compensation claim over what he alleged was unlawful detention.

Before their arrest, the couple were well known in parts of the southern Costa Blanca. They lived near Guardamar, regularly visited local bars where Roger played in the Med Bar golf society.

Winners at a Med Bar Golf Society competition with Roger Clarke left back in 1918

Clarke’s reported return to Rojales has therefore brought him back to familiar surroundings, closing another chapter in a case that combined luxury travel, international drug trafficking, prison hardship and personal tragedy.