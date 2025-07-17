Orihuela Rekindles Its Spirit Beneath the Wings of the Oriol





The Glorious Banner of the Oriol was unveiled in a night of pride, tradition, and unity during the 2025 Reconquista and Moors and Christians Festival

Orihuela, July 17, 2025 – In one of the most emblematic events of Orihuela’s annual Fiestas de la Reconquista y de Moros y Cristianos, the Glorious Banner of the Oriol was displayed before a crowd gathered outside the Town Hall. The event, filled with tradition and emotion, was presided over by Mayor Pepe Vegara, alongside this year’s Síndica Portadora, María Ángeles Esteban Abad.

From the main balcony of City Hall, Mayor Vegara delivered a stirring speech celebrating Orihuela’s cultural heritage and the legendary figure of the Armengola, a historic female leader of the city’s reconquest. He emphasized the enduring power of local identity and the collective spirit of Orihuela: “To feel Orihuela in your soul is to carry a pride stronger than any distance from home.”

The mayor praised the courage of legendary figures and drew parallels to contemporary Oriolanos, highlighting the importance of unity, resilience, and hope. He also lauded the role of the Síndica, entrusting her with the Oriol as “not just a flag, but a living symbol of history, culture, and identity.”

A Voice for Tradition, Science, and the Future

In her powerful address, Síndica María Ángeles Esteban blended passion for Orihuela with a unique perspective that united tradition, education, and science. She described the unveiling of the Oriol as a “magnetic moment that stirs the soul,” expressing deep gratitude to the mayor, municipal council, and community.

Esteban compared the organization of the city’s beloved festival to the precision of a scientific experiment — both involving rigorous planning, careful execution, and a pursuit of excellence. She urged the public to view education and research as central to Orihuela’s future, linking the arts, history, and science to the community’s ongoing transformation.

Addressing regional and national authorities, she called for long-overdue infrastructure improvements, particularly in transport and flood protection. “We’re not just talking about preserving heritage,” she said. “We’re talking about protecting lives.”

Esteban highlighted ongoing restoration projects that recover Orihuela’s historical treasures, such as the Palacio de Rubalcava, while reminding attendees that the city’s real wealth lies in its people. She made a powerful appeal for investment in education, innovation, and youth as the path to a vibrant and sustainable Orihuela.

An Evening of Pride and Celebration

The event concluded with the communal singing of the Valencian Community Anthem, followed by a formal reception where María Ángeles Esteban signed the City’s Book of Honours. Councilor for Festivities Rocío Ortuño praised Esteban’s dedication and reminded attendees of their shared responsibility to protect Orihuela’s rich cultural heritage.

Ortuño closed with three defining words for the night: Emotion, for the unity of the people; Respect, for tradition and those who built it; and Honor, for the role of the Síndica as a symbol of Orihuela’s enduring values.

“¡Viva la Gloriosa Enseña del Oriol! ¡Viva Orihuela!” echoed through the night — a city remembering its past, celebrating its present, and looking boldly toward the future.