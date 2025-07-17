Popular Los Alcázares Beach Bar Ordered to Dismantle After 30 Years Without Permit





LOS ALCÁZARES, Spain – After three decades of operation, a popular “chiringuito” (beach bar) in Los Alcázares is being dismantled following a court order, bringing an end to a protracted legal battle with the local City Council. The beach establishment had been operating without a valid municipal license, meaning it paid no rent or fees for its use of public land.

The dispute culminated recently with a court order compelling the owners to close the beachfront kiosk and remove its structure. This decision paves the way for a new concessionaire, who has waited two years, to finally build their own beach bar on the now-vacant plot.

The saga intensified last June when municipal workers attempted to serve an eviction notice, only to be met with the owners’ refusal. The City Council then informed the judge of the obstruction, leading to the latest judicial order for the dismantling. “The owners are doing it, which is the best way, always preferable to demolition,” stated Mayor Mario Pérez Cervera.

The owners had consistently argued against the legality of the eviction, appealing to the Cartagena Administrative Court. However, in November 2024, the court denied their request for a precautionary suspension of the eviction proceedings, a decision reiterated upon appeal. The beach bar’s precarious legal status became untenable when the City Council initiated a public tender to regularize the concessions for kiosks on municipal land.

Mayor Cervera explained that nine kiosks along the promenade had been operating irregularly for years. “All the beach bars were in a precarious situation,” he said. “In 2021, technicians provided a report highlighting the irregular situation: beach bars on municipal land were operating on public land facing the sea without paying anything, which is unfair competition for other restaurateurs.”

The previous owners declined to submit applications for the new land occupation permits, asserting they already possessed a valid permit, and subsequently filed complaints against local government members and municipal officials. The City Council views the court’s consistent refusal to halt the procedure and its order to dismantle as validation of their actions.

The new tender for these municipal beach bar concessions requires year-round operation, with specific hours for high and low seasons, and mandates compliance with stringent environmental regulations. This includes energy-efficient lighting and providing recyclable containers to prevent litter on beaches. Operators must also contribute to the maintenance of public restrooms and organize cultural, sporting, culinary, or environmental activities.

Next year, a separate tender will be opened for other beach bars and kiosks located within the Maritime-Terrestrial Public Domain, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Coastal Authority and whose contracts expire in 2026.