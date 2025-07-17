Centennial Photo Exhibition “100 Years of Water and Progress” Opens in Torrevieja





Torrevieja, July 17, 2025 – This morning, the mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, together with the president of the Mancomunidad de los Canales del Taibilla (MCT), Juan Cascales, and the city’s Councillor for Culture, Antonio Quesada, officially opened the traveling photo exhibition “Mancomunidad de los Canales del Taibilla: 100 Years Supplying Water and Progress.”

The inauguration took place at the scenic overlook on Playa del Cura, where the old “Tintero” once stood.

Organized by the MCT in the lead-up to its centenary, the exhibition will remain in Torrevieja until July 29. It features twelve large-format panels (120 x 120 cm), offering a visual journey through the most significant milestones of the organization since its founding on October 4, 1927.

The exhibition highlights key developments such as the construction of major hydraulic infrastructure and the expansion of the water supply network across municipalities.

The final two panels focus specifically on the long-standing connection between Torrevieja and the MCT. Among the historical documents on display is a letter dated July 31, 1946, in which the mayor of Torrevieja formally requested the town’s inclusion in the Mancomunidad. Several photographs also showcase the development and current state of the facilities that ensure water supply to the local population.

The exhibition aims to celebrate a century of service, reflecting both the technical achievements and the social progress brought about by reliable access to water in the region.