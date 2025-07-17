High-Speed Chase Ends in San Javier Crash and Arrest





San Javier, Spain – July 16, 2025 – A young man was arrested by San Javier Local Police yesterday after a dangerous, high-speed chase spanning over 30 kilometres through the town and neighbouring municipalities. The pursuit concluded when the suspect, driving a stolen and deregistered vehicle, crashed into a local police patrol car.

Sources close to the investigation revealed that the suspect, who does not possess a driver’s license, reached speeds of up to 200 kilometers per hour at various points, severely endangering pedestrians. Following the collision with the police vehicle, he allegedly resisted arrest before being apprehended.

Further checks by local police uncovered that the suspect was already wanted in connection with a hit-and-run accident on July 5th. In that incident, which occurred on Paseo Castillicos in Santiago de la Ribera, the young man was reportedly driving a stolen motorcycle with a female passenger when he collided with two cars. He then fled the scene, leaving his injured companion behind.