FAST & THE FURIOUSLY STUPID





If you are a motorist, what is it that most irritates you when you are driving? I have two pet hates, speeders and those who, when they see a queue of other vehicles, do their utmost to get to the front.

Firstly speeding. We had the misfortune to be driving north through France the day after the UEFA Europa League final between Tottenham and Manchester United in Bilbao.

I have never seen so many speeding motorists in my life. Sadly no police to be seen – they could have had a field day, and it would have boosted the French finances enormously. One car, a Merc, must have been travelling at 150mph and no one would survive a crash at that speed.

It got me thinking why don’t countries pass legislation enforcing manufacturers to restrict the speed of cars to say a maximum of 85mph or 135kmh? Just imagine the lives which would be saved and serious injuries reduced if mad brains could not exceed a certain speed regardless of flooring the accelerator.

My other pet hate are those selfish drivers who couldn’t care less about other motorists and try to queue jump.

A notorious spot for this locally is the junction near Carrefour in Torrevieja onto the N332. While the majority take turns entering the main road, invariably you get one b*****d who thinks it acceptable to get as far as possible on the right until he or she runs out of road and then forces a way in.

Britain at the moment is inundated with roadworks and driving is a nightmare, with dual carriageways suddenly restricted to one lane – and invariably you get the queue jumpers.

There is a motoring offence of driving without reasonable consideration to other road users. Shame police don’t position themselves at these road works and catch the culprits. An excellent way of the UK getting much needed revenue.

* Still on the subject of driving, a Leader reader recently questioned why the toll booths on the AP-7 around Torrevieja hadn’t been removed, as has happened between Alicante and Valencia.

I couldn’t agree with her more – I’m sure it would greatly reduce the volume of traffic on the N332, and it got me thinking – wouldn’t it be far better for the environment if they were all removed worldwide, putting an end to all the stopping and starting which puts more pollutants into the atmosphere. Put the lost revenue onto fuel duty, which might also deter a few people’s unnecessary car journeys.

And while I’m at it, what’s the matter with drivers slowing down a bit and allowing people to turn against traffic to get into side roads and driveways. Motorists are becoming ever more selfish and inconsiderate.

NO WATER, NO FOOD, NO MERCY

I am sickened by the news, day after day, of the indiscriminate killing of civilians in Gaza. Last Sunday alone we heard of a “technical error with the munitions” admitted by the Israeli Defence Forces, which resulted in 10 civilians being killed, six of whom were children, queueing to get water.

The Israelis say they were intending to hit an Islamic Jihad militant.

In addition to this atrocity the Red Cross, which operates a field hospital in Rafah, said 25 people were “declared dead upon arrival” and “six more died after admittance” following gunfire near an aid distribution centre in the southern Gazan city.

The humanitarian organisation added that it also received 132 patients “suffering from weapon-related injuries” after the incident.

The Red Cross said: “The overwhelming majority of these patients sustained gunshot wounds, and all responsive individuals reported they were attempting to access food distribution sites.”

Hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza are starving and have no choice but to queue up for food. How can any civilised person shoot to kill these people?

It’s about time the entire world told Israel enough is enough, and America should threaten to end military support to them. Religious hatred is an abomination and needs to end.

I have just as much contempt for Muslims killing Jews torturing and capturing innocent people which triggered the war, as I have for Jews killing Muslims, or seizing their land, or for Trump suggesting that Palestinians should all be moved out of Gaza which could then become a mega tourist centre, giving support to Israel to press on with its blood letting.

How many more millions have to die on the altar of religion before the world becomes a better place?

MACRON’S TRUTH BOMB.

French president Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the UK recently was fascinating on several levels.

The right wing in the UK were applauding him when he suggested that the reason why so many illegal immigrants were prepared to risk their lives in boats was because the UK provided housing, and plentiful handouts ratepayers lavished on them.

That sentiment went down very well among the majority of people in Britain, dismayed at being let down by both Tories and Labour who seem totally prepared to house immigrants at vast expense while Brits struggle to find a decent roof over their heads at a price they could afford.

GBNews went overboard over Macron’s handout criticism. But that praise was short lived when the French president, speaking at London’s Guildhall, said that “the European Union was stronger with the UK, and the UK was stronger with the European Union”.

The presenters at GBNews, mouthpiece of Farage and the Reform party, blew a gasket at the remarks, deeply critical that Macron should have the gall to say such a thing.

While I think that Reform is the only political group which would act decisively enough to put an end to illegal migration, a Reform government would be an utter disaster in other ways. Britain is a trading nation and relies on international cooperation for wealth and job creation.

Farage as a popularist and very clever politician promises everything people like to hear, including paying child benefits to all children. It would cost a fortune, and where’s the money coming from?

Britain’s voters have been taken in so many times – remember Boris Johnson and Farage promising so much if people voted for Brexit, including a fortune saved to help the NHS and an end to illegal immigration? I’m still waiting for that to happen.

Finally, voters woke up to the damage done by far too many years of Tory rule – privatising anything which moved and cutting public spending to help the rich in paying less tax, and they flocked to vote Labour. And what an unmitigated disaster that has turned out to be so far.

It’s my view we need to put an end to lurching from left to right in politics and in the meantime a government of national unity – parties working together to get Britain out of the mess it’s in would ideal, because make no mistake, Britain is in a huge financial and social mess needing some drastic solutions.

And as for Brexit – we need another referendum and I’m sure the majority would vote to rejoin, understanding there’s far more strength in being united, especially with the world as it is now.

WELFARE OVER WORK

If you think Britain is going completely nuts, then here’s proof. It seems that before too long people on benefits will be able to receive from taxpayers 2,500 pounds more per year than people actually working but on the minimum wage.

How crazy is that? What incentive is there for anyone on benefits to get off their backsides and try to find a job?

The main plank of the Labour government policy is to encourage economic growth, because without it there will be no money to make much needed improvements. And to get economic growth everyone must be pulling their weight and not constantly looking for every handout that’s going.

CULTURE DAY HYPOCRISY

And if you want more proof that Britain is going nuts, how about this?

A school in Rugby decided to hold a ‘culture day’, presumably to bring children of different cultures together. It was heralded as being designed to ‘promote inclusion, understanding, and appreciation of different backgrounds, traditions and heritages.’

A 12-year-old white pupil decided to wear a Spice Girls’ inspired Union Jack dress for the occasion, but a pathetic teacher decided that it was inappropriate and ordered that she should sit in a reception area in isolation and made to stay there until her father picked her up.

Her dad said: “They day was to celebrate everyone’s cultures and she chose this Union Flag dress so she could celebrate hers. She also wrote a, speech to go with it and was very proud of what she’d done. The next thing I get a call at work at around 9am to say she’s not allowed in school dressed like that and that it was unacceptable.”

The prime minister has weighed into the row supporting the girl.

Subsequently the school which has the motto “be the best you can be” has apologised to the family.

So I should think and I hope the teacher or teachers involved get a big reprimand. Presumably if a girl had come to school wearing a burka on that day that would have been more than acceptable.

Britain is sliding downhill to a disaster, with many people thinking it’s no longer good to be proud to be British. I still am but it’s one hell of a struggle.