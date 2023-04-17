Regional Football Roundup – Torry’s Super Sunday





SC Torrevieja hit Alguena CF for six on Sunday in a 6-0 victory, with goals from Manu Paredes, Omar, Lukitas, Saul, and Hucha (2) to remain top of the Valencia 1st Regional G8 with five games remaining.

Torry’s 25 games to date sees them top the table on 60 points, ahead of Pinoso CF A on 56 points, with CF Sporting de San Fulgencio on 55 points.

Hucha netted twice, giving Torry the lead after 2 minutes, when netting a penalty, adding his second on 14 minutes.

Manu (23 minutes), with Omar (55) putting Torry 4-0 ahead, ten minutes into the second half.

Lukitas netted goal number five on 79 minutes, with Saul wrapping up the three points, netting Torry’s sixth goal after 86 minutes.

At the lower echelons of the table UD La Coca-Aspense A sit bottom on 13 points. Sporting Dolores CF A, second bottom on 14 points, with Racing San Miguel third bottom, 15 points.

In the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 16 Guardamar Soccer CD A lead the table on 66 points (P25), with Callosa Deportivo CF B second on 53 points; CF Popular Orihuela Deportivo third, on 52 points.

Athletico Crevillente sit bottom on 5 points, second bottom CD Athletico San Fulgencio A, 21 points, third bottom Atletico Benejuzar A, 21 points, and CD Horadada Thair A, 21 points, fourth bottom.

Sporting Costablanca Torrevieja CF B gained a 3-1 victory against United of Elche, their third consecutive win, with goals from Jerry, Caicedo and Stephen.

Saturday and Sunday full results round-up, Valencia 1st Regional Group 8: UDF Sax 0-1 Aspe UD A; CF Sporting de San Fulgencio 0-0 Elche Dream CF A; SC Torrevieja CF A 6-0 Alguena CF; Pinoso CF A 2-0 CF Rafal; UD La Coca-Aspense A 2-7 CD Cox; Sporting Dolores CF A 3-2 CFE Il-Licitana Raval; Racing San Miguel CF 2-2 CF Atletico Algorfa; CD Montesinos 1-2 UE Crevillente FB A.

Valencia 2nd Regional Group 16: Athletico Benejuzar A 1-2 Santa Pola CF B; Sporting Costablanca Torrevieja CF B 3-1 CF United Elche A; Sporting Callosa Deportivo CF B 1-1 CD Benijofar; CD Horadada Thair A 7-1 Athletico Crevillente; CF Popular Orihuela 0-0 CF Sporting Albatera; Sporting Saladar 3-3 CD Athletico San Fulgencio A; CD Altet 0-4 CF Formentera; Bigastro CF 3-3 Guardamar Soccer CD A.

Silver Cup for Racing San Miguel

Racing San Miguel Benjamín A, are champion’s of the Silver phase of the Molino de Bigastro Tournament.

“We are very proud of all of them, they are a great team and they show it every day,” said a club spokesperson.