



The interactive performance will take place in the hospital’s assembly hall at 4pm on Friday 20 November.

Orihuela’s Family Department will mark World Children’s Day with a special performance for children and teenagers receiving treatment at Vega Baja University General Hospital.

El Baúl de los Sueños (The Chest of Dreams) combines music, storytelling and audience participation. The show was created by Orihuela’s Friends of Music and Dance Cultural Association (ACAMDO) and adapted for the hospital setting.

Young patients will be able to attend with their families if their health allows and hospital staff give the go-ahead. The event is designed to give children and their families a chance to spend time together away from the ward.

Orihuela’s family councillor, María Carmen Portugal, said the aim was to bring some joy and excitement to young patients and their families during a difficult time.