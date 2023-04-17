Los Alcázares Berber Incursions break all records

150,000 people passed through Los Alcázares to enjoy the Medieval Market during April.

The Berberiscos is a unique festival that has become a benchmark for Holy Week in the Region of Murcia, witnessing theatrical, musical and circus shows.

“The 2023 Berber Incursions have broken all records, leaving occupancy figures in the municipality higher than those recorded in the month of August.

“Tourists crowded the streets and terraces, and the shops and businesses of the municipality have worked very intensely all these days,” said mayor of Los Alcázares, Mario Pérez Cervera.