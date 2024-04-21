



Is Orihuela Costa’s Ray Houghton Spain’s most Tattooed Man? With just about every part of his body, including his private parts, covered in exotic tattoo designs, Ray, who has spent over 10,000 euros on his body art, told the Leader, “It’s the best decision I ever made.”

Still in the Orihuela Costa, if you want to have a say on the priority of works set to be undertaken, following approval of the 2024 budget, go to page 12 and read about the opportunity presented by AVCRL to influence the council decision.