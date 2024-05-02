



Santa Pola Local Police attended an incident on Mayday involving a two-month-old baby at a in Calle Charidad when a man appeared on the street crying out for assistance.

According to reports his child, in a nearby apartment, was unable to breathe.

On their arrival Local Police Officers found the mother in a state of “shock” with the baby in her arms and gasping for air. The officer took the little boy and the mother and quickly transferred the couple to the local health centre, warning the health centre in advance that they were bringing in the child.”

During the transfer, the baby convulsed and lost consciousness, but as an officer continued in his attempts to revive the child it initially responded to the stimulation and then finally reacted as he arrived at the health centre.

On its arrival, the medical staff were quickly able to treat the baby and it was resuscitated by the emergency doctors.