



Calls on updates to UK State Pension

More than 60,500 people have signed an online petition calling for a ‘universal’ weekly State Pension payment of nearly £550 to bring into line with the National Living Wage. Petition creator Michael Thompson also suggests making the option to claim State Pension available to everyone from the age of 60 – six years lower than the current official age of retirement of 66.

At 100,000 signatures it would be considered by the Petitions Committee for debate in Parliament. In its written response the DWP said that the UK Government has “no plans to increase the State Pension to equal 48 hours at the National Living Wage but it is committed to ensuring economic security for people at every stage of their life, including when they reach retirement”.

A separate petition is urging the UK Government to increase the Basic State Pension by nearly £48 each week to match the amount paid to those on the New State Pension. Nearly 12.7 million people are in receipt of the State Pension, including 9.3m on the Basic and 3.4m on the New (those who reached retirement age after April 6, 2016).

If you would like to sign either of the petitions the links are as follows:

State Pension to equal living wage

https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/654389

Increase pension by £48 to match New State Pension

https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/656038