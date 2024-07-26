



Pedro Domínguez is in charge of the Cruz Roja Expat Support Project in the Alicante Province so, particularly during the summer months, he is a very busy man. Nevertheless, he was able to meet with Jean Heald on Friday and accept a donation of 200 euro from the Levante Veterans and Friends Association which we have no doubt will be put to extremely good use.

Pedro, who covers the entire Costa Blanca South for the Charity, has also agreed to talk to Association members and Friends about the Spanish Red Cross in September where he will brief everyone about the services and facilities that the red Cross is able to offer to families and individuals who find themselves in need.

The presentation will take place in Punta Prima, dates of which will be published in due course.

Anyone requiring the services of Pedro and Cruz Roja can contact him on 678 501 586