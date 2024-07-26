



On Friday the 9th and Saturday the 10th of August, the traditional craft market will again be held in Hondón de las Nieves, which always ends with an impressive “correfocs” (literally: fire run) that attracts people from over the whole area. More than twenty artisans are expected who will set up their stalls in the center of the village and also give workshops. There will be a puppet theatre, an old-fashioned merry-go-round and board games. And on Saturday at midnight, a huge float passes through the streets, accompanied by beautifully dressed devilish figures that set off flares, bangers and other fireworks.

The artists and craftsmen come not only to sell their items, but also to work in their stalls, so you can see the skill and patience with which they make their things. You can ask them to explain techniques or tools and even place special orders. They all want to share their love for their craft with you. Each stall offers something different, so there is certainly something for everyone.

There are workshops for children, puppet shows and small tables with wooden games everywhere. So the children don’t have to be bored when their parents settle down in the Argentinian tavern, the creperie or the Arabic tea tent to enjoy freshly roasted meat, a sweet or savory crepe, or an original kebab.

The organization of the market is again in the hands of the association Amata. It is not easy for the artisans to make a living from their craft, especially when they have to compete with products from a factory or imported from other countries. Therefore, participants in an Amata fair are only allowed to sell products they have made themselves (although they are not so strict with the local stalls set up in calle San Juan). In the nine years that this market has been organized by Amata, it has got the reputation that you can buy here original handicrafts directly from the maker, at a fair price for both.

The market opens at 7pm on Friday the 9th and Saturday the10 th of August and lasts on Friday until after midnight, while on Saturday it will close when the “correfocs” starts at midnight. The full programme, photos from last year and more information can be found at https://www.puebloartesano.es/hondondelasnieves.

