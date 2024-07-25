



Following the results of the recent water quality tests, the Orihuela Costa Council has reopened La Glea Beach to bathing.

Within the framework of the Bathing Water Quality Control Programme, managed by the Regional Ministry, high levels of microbiological control parameters had been detected in the samples taken. The results had exceeded twice the maximum admissible values for one of the pollution indicators, as a result of which the beach was temporarily closed to bathing to protect public health.

However, recent analysis has confirmed that the levels of the control parameters are now within the established limits, allowing the beach to reopen.

The Coastal Department thanks the public and visitors for their understanding during the closure period and assures that it will continue with the surveillance and control, following the indications of the General Directorate of Water to maintain the water quality at optimum levels.