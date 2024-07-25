



Minister of Justice, Salomé Pradas, and the Mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, visited the plots adjacent to the Palace of Justice, where the new building will be built for the extension of the judicial headquarters. These two municipal plots are located on Avenida de las Habaneras, between the Palace of Justice and the municipal multipurpose building, and total 1,120 square metres.

The minister said that “the transfer of these plots by the Council to the Generalitat is great news for Torrevieja and the other five municipalities that form part of this judicial district, because it represents the start of a project that will allow a larger space to be available to meet the growing needs of the current judicial headquarters, which has become far too small”.

Pradas thanked “the work of the Torrevieja Council, which has managed to complete a complex administrative process and make these plots available to the Ministry, so that we can provide the Department of Justice with larger facilities in order to deal with the increase in judicial matters that this judicial district is experiencing. Having the appropriate facilities is essential to achieve more agile and effective justice for the people.”

The minister also announced that work will soon begin in setting up a UVFI (Comprehensive Forensic Assessment Unit) and a judicial documentation archive in a 300 square metre open-plan commercial premises that the Ministry of Justice and the Interior has rented on Patricio Zammit Street, a short distance from the main post of the Civil Guard and the Palace of Justice itself. It will require an investment of 314,223 euros.

The UVFI will occupy half of the available space while the rest will be used as two archive rooms.

The Judicial District of Torrevieja is made up of six municipalities: Torrevieja, San Miguel de Salinas, Los Montesinos, Benijófar, Rojales and Guardamar del Segura, with a population of around 140,000 inhabitants. In 2023, the number of cases resolved in this judicial district was 18,890. In the first quarter of 2024, 5,329 cases were registered, compared to 4,084 in the same quarter of 2023, which represents an increase of 30% compared to the previous year.