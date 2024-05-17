



The Guardia Civil has shut down a cannabis club in Torrevieja, as part of the nationwide campaign to combat cannabis cultivation and trafficking.

During the investigations, two searches have been made at the premises of the association, and in addition, three individuals of English and Colombian nationalities have been arrested.

Investigations began in February, when the Guardia Civil received various complaints pointing to sales of drugs to foreign tourists by a cannabis association in Torrevieja, which motivated the start of Operation Primatum by the Guardia Civil in Torrevieja.

During the course of investigations, the officers carried out various actions that confirmed their suspicions about the true nature of the association.

The entity was found to operate under the guise of a nonprofit association but was actually involved in drug trafficking. Multiple administrative violations were committed against foreign tourists for having hashish and marijuana on the public roadway when leaving the establishment, indicating that consumption was not limited to the premises.

In addition, the documentation of the association did not accurately reflect the users who accessed or the quantities of substances that should be distributed among their partners.

Amongst many of the rules surrounding cannabis clubs, the individual user must bring their own drugs to the premises, and consume it before leaving, they are not allowed to take drugs away. In addition, strict membership records must be kept.