



Now is the time for the Orihuela Costa Community to support Stevie Spit BEM. Stevie, who has raised thousands of euros for local charities, has been diagnosed with cancer and is unable to work. As such, in order to ease Stevie’s financial burden, so that his entire effort can be spent fighting this terrible disease, De Barra’s Irish Bar in El Galan, have asked permission to put on a benefit fundraiser. Details are on pages 1 and 2.

The decision by the Spanish government to remove tolls on the Alicante ring road while maintaining them on the AP-7 in the Vega Baja region has sparked widespread anger and frustration among local politicians and business leaders. See what local mayors have to say about the snub.