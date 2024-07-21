



If you think that all beach fairs are the same, you have not seen what the artisans in the Port of Jávea offer. What makes that fair so special is, that at each stall there is an real artisan who only sells pieces made by him or herself. In this way Amata, the artisan association that organizes the fair, guarantees that you can find only original quality products. What better souvenir can you take home from your hollidays than something, that you bought directly from the artisan who made it?

During the Moors and Christians festivities, the artisans have left their space free for festive events and have taken advantage of the four days of rest (from 18 till 21 July) to make enough stock for the rest of the summer. From now and until the 1st of September you can find them every evening on the port’s Promenade, where they offer, in up to 20 stalls, ceramics, pyrography, jewelry of their own design in silver, macramé, aluminum or wood, crochet work, fountains in artificial stone, gnomes and witches, papier-mâché figures, bowls and clocks made of wood with resin, funny cards and paintings made with pebbles from the beach, even watercolours and paintings. And since they are all true artisans, they can personalize their products, adapt them to your preference or take special orders.

The participants change from week to week; every Monday photos of the stalls expected that week will be published at https://www.puebloartesano.es/javea. And for the latest news about the fair, special performances or possible changes in the opening times you can visit https://www.facebook.com/feriaartesaniajavea/.

The fair is one more reason to visit the port of Xàbia, which already has so much to offer: the port itself with its fish market, the modernist church of the Virgin de Loreto in the shape of a ship, shops and plenty of terraces to have a drink, lunch or dinner on the seashore. You can get to the fair on the tourist train that runs between Arenal Beach in Jávea and the old town, passing through the port: the stop is next to the fair.

Come to the fair and see the difference!