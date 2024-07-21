



Yesterday was our Championship Day for July. We had a field of 75 players competing on our home course La Serena. The weather was hot and humid and for the first time in many months little or no wind. We are indebted to a team of people who all work together to make our tournaments such a success. The competitions committee under the guidance of Camillus Fitzpatrick and ably assisted by Philip Mountford, Alan Cambell and Terry Fitzgerald. Thank you and well done. To our organisers whose creativity provides us with a variable array of golf during the week, thank you. To the golf shop with Martha, Jean, and Michael all working efficiently together. To Elena, Duly, Marijose, Vanessa and Gloria in the bar and restaurant muchos gracias por todo. I hope Fina is fit to return soon. The course management team led by Miguel, thanks to you and the team for preparing the course, the course is improving, and you will soon have it back to its finest. Just raise the blades a little on the mower lol.

The Crystal winners, Cat I, Kenny McGeehan, 39, Eddie Wall 39 and Nick Brooks 36. Michael Banfield 38, Paul Raffell 37 and Chris Fyfe 36. Week 2. Terry Lambert 42, Gordon Montgomery 42 and Denis McCormack 40. Pat Coyne 40, Brendan Gannon 40 and Sue Owens 39. Golf prizes, Steve Hopkins 42, Alan Ewing 38 and Nick Brooks 35. Kevin Fitzpatrick 47, Eileen Thomson 39 and Hep Kinnear 39. Medal winners, Alan Ewing 64, Mike Stott 69, Alan Cambell 71 and Tony Burns 72, Paul Raffell 67 and Peter Wyatt 68. Wee k 2, Stuart Tosh 68 and Pauvla Serakova 72, Tony Burns 70 and Nick Shaw 70. Debby Boelhouwer 65 and Logan Nayager 67

Results of the day, the NTP’s. Sally Hopkins, Kevin Russell, Alex Duchart, Colin Fleming, Pauvla Serakova and Nick Brooks. Blue tee winner Michael Reeves 30. Cat. III Ian Howie 42, Niall Murray 38 and Peter Freeman 38. Cat II, Terry Lambert 41, Kenny McGeehan 38 and Nick Shaw 36. Cat I. Camillus Fitzpatrick 38, Bob Smith 35 and Stuart Tosh 35. The gross was won by Nick Brooks 31. Second overall with 42 Kevin Russell (welcome back) and the winner with 44 points Fred Beel. Again, a big thank you to Dave Stockton our captain for presenting our prizes. Well, done to all the winners and congratulations to so many who remained behind to honour those who won a prize.

Our annual Charity Day will be held on the 1st of August in aid of AECC, Asociacion Español Contra Cancer. If you have any donations you would like to make, please bring them along. If you cannot make the day a donation to the club via our bank account is much appreciated for this very worthy cause. We hope to better last years figure of 2,730 euro donated to AECC.

An opportunity for any society out there who are looking to play competitive match play across the greater Alicante area. We have a limited number of spaces available for teams of 8 players who might wish to join the tournament. Courses included this year are, Los Colinas, Vistabella, Alicante, El Saler, Oliva Nova, Bonalba, El Plantio, El Bosque, La Marquesa and Font de Llop. The entry fee per match is 300 euro for 8 players, not too bad. Please contact John O’Brien if you are interested.

If you would like information on entering a team in any of the federation events why not send an e-mail to johnobrienalicante@gmail.com or call 711045312