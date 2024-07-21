



On Friday, the Laguna Rosa Working Group was set up to study and develop a thalassotherapy centre in the surroundings of the pink lagoon of the Torrevieja salt flats, together with the possibilities of developing a new scientific and health tourism model in this environment.

Four technical studies were presented, all stressing that the new thermal centre must be very respectful of the environment, as it is within a natural park.

The main idea of ​​this new project would be to position the salt mines as a tourist and health resource by preserving, protecting and caring for the group of old buildings that are no longer in use.

The mayor said that the intention is to build the thalassotherapy centre in the old buildings of La Quimica, which are in disuse, where the old settling ponds are located.

One of the buildings would be used to house the School of Salt Crafts, in order to keep alive the tradition of making salt boats curdled in the lagoon itself.

The most attractive aspect, however, would be the new functionality of the old settling ponds, which will be reconfigured into a saline hydrotherapy centre, which can be used as a saltwater bathing area, as well as mud therapy areas.

There is also the need for a hotel specialising in health to serve the thermal centre outside the natural park of the salt flats, but close to it. The Council is therefore going to start work on the construction of such a hotel in an enclave close to the salt flats.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón said that the main purpose of the project is to establish the Torrevieja salt flats as an important tourist and health resource, providing a facility that is totally respectful, controlled, restrictive and integrated with the natural environment of the salt flats.

No time frame was given for completion of the project.