



AFA Torrevieja has launched it’s project MANOS POR EL ALZHEIMER, which seeks the involvement of people through social networks during the months leading up to World Alzheimer’s Day, 21 SEPTEMBER, who can help to raise public awareness of Alzheimer’s disease. It consists of posting images and photos of groups, people, murals, etc. that represent GREEN HANDS.

The political group Cambiemos Orihuela has expressed their concern over the financing of the new Health Centre in Orihuela Costa. They claim that the responsibility lies with the Consellería, criticising the Ayuntamiento which is seemingly about to provide the funding itself.