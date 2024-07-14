



The Fiestas de la Virgen del Carmen were held up and down the coast on Saturday with our front page highlighting the celebrations in San Pedro del Pinatar, declared of Regional Tourist Interest in 1965, keeping alive a tradition that dates back to the 18th century, a tradition that highlights the fishing and seafaring origin of the municipality, on the shores of the Mar Menor.

San Pedro also features on page 3 where three British nationals have been arrested and 36 firearms seized as part of joint Spanish National Police and National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.