



As volunteers at the Torrevieja animal shelter, we are reaching out to share some of the challenges we have been facing recently and to seek your assistance in raising awareness of our needs. We greatly value the community’s ongoing support and believe that your platform could help highlight our current situation.

The shelter is administered by the Torrevieja Town Hall. The Town Hall provides funding for the first two vaccinations, sterilization, and microchipping of all cats and kittens that pass through the shelter. However, the responsibility of providing food and medication is often funded by volunteers. This constantly leaves us in desperate need of food and money for medication. Additionally, we are in urgent need of volunteers to help clean, feed, medicate, and of course, play with our cats. Often, we need to take them to the vet, so we rely heavily on our volunteers for vet runs. There is limited assistance provided during the weekends and on festive days.

We were very excited about the new shelter being built, which will eventually allow us to provide even better care for our animals. However, construction was paused in March this year, and we have no idea when it will recommence or be completed. The limitation in space resulting from the abandoned construction site makes it difficult to effectively manage the cats, particularly when there is an outbreak of disease or when we need to provide special accommodations for cats with dietary needs. At present, these cats must be kept in cages due to the lack of extra rooms where they can roam freely. Additionally, the ongoing construction has resulted in limited parking facilities and a relocated entrance, which has drastically reduced the number of potential adopters and donors who visit the shelter. We also face limited opportunities for running water, and most rooms lack electricity, which means we have no light, heat, or cooling for these areas, further complicating our daily operations. The dust and debris are constantly blown into the pens, making the task of keeping them clean an uphill battle.

Moreover, we are experiencing financial constraints that affect our ability to purchase essential medications and food for both our foster animals and those in the shelter. There have been occasions recently when we have run out of food and medication, making it challenging to provide the necessary care for our animals. Despite these limitations, our commitment to providing the best care possible remains steadfast. We have wonderful regular supporters, but their pockets are not bottomless. We truly need much more help with funds, food, and muscle power.

Currently, we are caring for 70 cats and kittens at the shelter, with an additional 40 kittens born this year awaiting their forever homes in foster care. September brings a new wave of kittens from those cats that are feral or whose owners have not sterilized their pets. Often, these poor cats are then abandoned either before birthing their kittens, after, or even worse, the kittens are thrown out while the mother is kept, which is horrendously stressful for all. Our limited number of volunteers and staff are working tirelessly to manage this volume of animals, but the challenge is significant.

Despite these hurdles, we have many wonderful cats that are ready for adoption and eager to find loving homes. With the support of the community and increased awareness, we hope to enhance the quality of life for these animals and ensure they receive the care they need. You can see some of the cats and kittens available on our website, [torreviejacatadoption.com] (http://torreviejacatadoption.com), and join our Facebook group, Torrevieja Cat Adoption to see more information about our cats. However, we have many more in the shelter and in foster homes. We welcome people seven days a week from 08:00 to 13:00, and during summer times from 17:00 to 19:00. If you can’t find what you want in the shelter, we can help find a cat that may be in foster care.

In light of these challenges, we warmly welcome any assistance from the community. We are in need of volunteers to help with daily operations and care for the animals. Donations of food, medication, or financial support are greatly appreciated. Every little bit helps and can make a significant difference in the lives of the animals at our shelter.

We would be extremely grateful if you could help us shed light on these issues through your reporting. Your support can make a meaningful difference in the lives of the animals at our shelter.

She loves to pose, a beautiful model, so she’s been nicknamed ‘Ava Claudia Schiffer’

Her kittens, were adopted so now she’s longing for her permanent, loving family.

She is so sweet, a cuddly, beautiful sleek, shiny black coat.

Black cats are so full of character and very special and AVA knows this!