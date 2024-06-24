



Albeit a few days early, so as not to clash with similar events being held elsewhere, we saw a truly moving Armed Forces Day service at Capilla de las Mil Palmeras on Saturday, held by Levante Veterans and Friends Association, but very much with the support of the Royal Naval Association.

An 18-year-old man arrested in Alicante 2 years ago for the murder of an 80-year-old British woman at a villa in Elche in May 2022, when he was classed as minor, died on 9 June in a traffic accident on the AP-7 at Campoamor in Orihuela Costa and the weekend saw San Juan celebrations in both Orihuela Costa and on a number of Torrevieja beaches where the lighting of small bonfires is still allowed.