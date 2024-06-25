



An individual, whose identity and age have not yet been provided, has been arrested after threatening his family with a machete, fleeing the scene, causing a police chase and the crash of a police car in Los Alcázares.

The chase took place on Sunday morning, when the Security Forces received notice that there was a man in San Javier, armed with a knife and who was being very aggressive to his family. Civil Guard agents went to the house but the subject got in his car, a black BMW, drove into police vehicle, and then drove off.

Patrols from several local police forces on the coast were mobilized, including San Javier, San Pedro del Pinatar and Los Alcázares. During the chase, which lasted for more than half an hour, the subject committed numerous traffic violations. In fleeing the scene he endangered both his life and that of the other drivers.

At one point, the suspect lost control of the steering wheel and crashed in Los Alcázares.

A local police officer from San Pedro del Pinatar pulled the individual out of the BMW and put handcuffed him just as he was allegedly about to grab the machete, which he was carrying with him and was sitting on the passenger’s seat.

As he was stopped he crashed into a San Javier Local Police vehicle. The two officers in the car suffered minor bruises and had to go to a health centre to be evaluated for their injuries.

Although it was local police who carried out the arrest, since they don’t not have investigative powers they made the subject available to the Guardia Civil.