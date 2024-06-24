



A group of hooded men robbed the Macao nightclub in San Javier on Sunday morning leaving with the night’s proceeds. The gang, carrying sawed-off shotguns, robbed the nightclub following a concert by the popular Omar Montes, the most representative singer of the musical style that fuses reggaeton and flamenco.

The robbers, who were all wearing balaclavas, arrived early in the morning in a car. At least two people entered through the back of the premises wielding the weapons with which they threatened the employees, demanding the takings for that night, said to be in excess of 80,000 euros.

Once they had the money they fled along the AP-7 Mediterranean highway. Civil Guard patrols travelled to the scene of the incident to investigate what happened and several units, supported by local police from the municipalities of Los Alcázares and San Javier, established roadside checks hoping to catch them, but they were unsuccessful.

The Civil Guard, which has taken over the investigation of the case, is trying to collect data from those affected by the robbery and its witnesses, in order to find clues that could lead them to the criminals.

These types of establishments constitute a target for criminal gangs, who are aware that with the arrival of the summer season they see their takings increase substantially.