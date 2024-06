On Friday morning the inauguration of the refurbished Zenia Boulevard was celebrated at an event attended by the Orihuela mayor, Pepe Vegara, together with many of his Orihuela Councillors, and local dignitaries, in front of the central shopping precinct stage.

In Pilar de la Horadada the leader of the PSOE, Antonio Escudero, has resigned while in San Fulgencio the local police are warning residents of an increase of thefts against the elderly.