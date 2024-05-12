



The Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, Óscar Puente, visited Alicante on Friday where he confirmed that there would be major investment and improvements to the infrastructure at Alicante Airport, however there are no plans for a second runway.

Nearly 200 residents of San Miguel de Salinas took part in a demonstration on Tuesday directly in front of the Headquarters of the Provincial Government, to try to halt the installation of a solar plant that will affect nearly 200 hectares of land and more than 70 farming families in the municipality and both AVCRL and PIOC have responded to the 2024 Orihuela budget by providing a number of proposals and amendments of their own, which they say are better aligned to the needs of Orihuela Costa residents.