



‘The Costa Blanca International Concert Band will be giving it’s second concert of the year at the Salt Church, Pol Ind, Levante 2, Calle Daya Nueva, 12, 03187, Los Montesinos on Friday 24th.May starting at 7pm.

Under the musical direction of Jeremy Davies the band will present an exciting ‘Night At The Movies’ with music from Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, Mamma Mia, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Disney Film Favourites and many more.

Once again we are very much looking forward to this event and are pleased to announce that we will be joined for the first time by the Melody Makers Choir.

Tickets are available at 10 euros from the Card Shop in either Punta Prima or Benimar, Bargain Books in San Miguel or by phoning Graham on 34 711056343, Pat on 34 646031584 or Jeremy on 34 722160667. Additionally you can also purchase them from The Post Box, Doña Pepe, Ciudad Quesada and The Treasure Chest, Ciudad Quesada.

The band is totally international with musicians from the UK, Spain, Norway, Germany and Switzerland. We are always looking for more players to join us, contact Graham on 34 711056343, alternatively just come along to one of our rehearsals.

We rehearse every Friday downstairs at the library in San Miguel from 4.30pm.to 7pm, you will be made very welcome.’