



By Chris Peach

SC Torrevieja CF 4-0 CD Almoradi

Lewis (2, 20) Cristian Montero (15) Saul (66)

SC Torrevieja welcomed neighbours Almoradi to the Municipal Stadium on Sunday in this pivotal match of the Primera Regional League season.

It was the penultimate game for both teams and SC Torrevieja’s last home fixture (play off depending), and they don’t get much tougher than their 4th placed local rivals.

Torrevieja could do with nothing less than three points, particularly after CD Murada had managed a 1-0 away win at Pinoso on Saturday evening, so with both teams sitting on 57 points and a goal difference of +25, manager Gil was keen to stress the importance of patience and discipline, particularly in view of Torry’s recent disciplinary record.

And it could not have been a better start for the home side with Lewis capitalising on the indecision of the Almoradi defence. A long throw from the left was not properly dealt with and Lewis was quickest to act as he stabbed the ball under the keeper.

The visitors were shellshocked and Torry deservedly extended their lead on the 15min mark. Jorge Carmona delivered a lovely ball over the Almoradí back 4. Toni Anton broke into the box and unselfishly squared to Montero who knocks it home.

Five minutes later and Lewis had bagged his brace from the spot. The penalty was given after the Almoradí centre back flicked the ball up on to his hand. Lewis calmly rolled his penalty into the bottom corner to put the home side three ahead.

Torry continued to threaten and should be further ahead prior to the break as Anton, Lewis and Montero all had good opportunities to add to the scoreline.

It was an excellent 45mins for Torry, Almoradí were unable to deal with the movement. Probably the best 45mins we’ve seen all season, with Lewis virtually unplayable.

The second period was a much slower affair with Torry still comfortable in possession, the only effort in the opening 20 mins falling to Lewis who hitting his volley over the bar from a José Toro cross.

The game did wake up midway through the half, however, after Lewis reacted to a foul on the halfway line. A short period of ‘handbags’ followed with the referee putting 3 names into his book.

Three substitutions did even more to calm the situation down with Lewis, Dani Muñoz & Antón replaced by Omar, Saul & Luis Carlos, a wise move by Gil who even at this stage was looking toward next week’s trip to Murada.

His first touch of the game and Saul made it 4-0 for Torry as he was able to stab home from close range after a low cross from the right side.

Torry were unable to take any of their remaining chances, but this was still a great performance and a thoroughly deserved victory.

Gils men did exactly what they had to do and at the point of writing had moved to the top of the table, although if Novelda achieve an expected win on Sunday evening against San Fulgencio they will back drop into 2nd.

Torry now look ahead to next week’s crunch match away at 3rd placed Murada, where a point will be enough to secure a play off place, although on Sunday afternoon’s form they will be hoping for rather more.

Match Report by Chris Peach – Torry Army Secretary & Social Media

Contact: torryarmyfootball@gmail.com