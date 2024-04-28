



The Orihuela Costa is much more populated than the municipal register shows, something that we all sensed, but following the data published by the water company Hidraqua, it is now confirmed. They quote the direct relationship between water consumption and the number of inhabitants in an area, which allows the real population to be estimated more accurately. It is now estimated that the real average of the inhabitants of the coast should be set at around 45,000 people.

A court in Torrevieja has agreed to reopen the judicial proceedings in relation to the complaint filed regarding the parade in underwear of children belonging to a troupe in the city carnival on February 5 . The complaint by Christian Lawyers was lodged after videos that went viral on social networks.