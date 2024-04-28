



CF Calpe – 4 CD THADER – 0

By Steve Hibberd

Although still clear of the Community league relegation zone, because of this recent mauling at play off contenders Calpe, the trapdoor appears too close for comfort for the men from Rojales.

Losing talisman Javi for a 3 match suspension was a massive hammer blow for manager Canales, who himself was serving a 1 match ban. With only 3 games of the season remaining, every game must now be treated like a cup final.

Straight from the offset, Thader were on the attack, culminating in an assist by Dani Lucas to Tremino, who narrowly missed the target.

Four mins later, it was Berni’s turn to provide an assist, this time it was Cristian who failed to test Calpe’s keeper, Cassius. Unfortunately, Thader could not maintain these bright beginnings, for it was the hosts who took the lead on 19 mins.

A defensive error let in Adrian, who made light work of rounding Chema before side footing the ball home.

Calpe were now making regular penetrating runs into Thader territory, then on 26 mins, an unmarked David unleashed an unstoppable drive to double their advantage. Back in early December last year, these 2 sides drew 2-2 at Moi Gomez stadium, but when defensive frailties were once again exposed on 39 mins, it seemed a long way back for the men from Rojales.

Lack of challenges allowed Federico to advance to within just Chema to beat, which he managed to do with ease. Although Thader managed to produce 3 shots in the time that remained of the 1st half, it was only a well struck shot by Cristian, which required an acrobatic save by Cassius.

It looked to be more trouble for Thader a minute into the new half when the ball was bundled over the line, but thankfully Calpe’s celebrations were cut short when ref Costallo spotted a foul on Chema.

Berni provided a delightful cross cum shot on 48 mins, which agonisingly just eluded the outstretched foot of Dani Lucas. Back up the other end, Federico had a glorious opportunity to secure a brace, but with just Chema to beat, he shot wide.

Captain Dani Lucas almost scored a consolation goal on 55 mins, but his long range effort was well saved. Federico did achieve his brace on the hour mark, courtesy of an assist by Alvaro, allowing him to shoot into an empty net.

Substitute Javier saw his shot initially saved by Chema, before the rebound bounced to safety off the post. To rub salt into an already deep wound for Thader, in the closing minutes, Ruben (standing in for Canales) was shown a red card for comments made to the ref, whilst standing within the technical area.

On Sunday 5 May, ko 1130, Thader have a massive home match at Moi Gomez stadium, against fellow relegation candidates Callosa. This is one you don’t want to miss!!