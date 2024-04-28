



As part of the ongoing annual support of local charities, the Shipmates (Members) of the Royal Naval Association Torrevieja Branch (RNATB), were pleased to make a donation this year to the Torrevieja Alzheimer’s Asociacion.

Each year at the RNATB AGM, Shipmates nominate and vote for preferred charities to receive donations from funds collected during the year

RNATB Welfare Officer, Kath Marks, nominated the Alzheimer’s as one of the charities for this year’s selection, but unfortunately was unable to attend the presentation of the donation from the RNATB Chairman, Tony Jenkins to Señor Mario Cespedes, one of the AFA Torrevieja Committee, also present were Gema, one of the staff at AFA Torrevieja and the RNATB Treasurer, Carl Louden and RNATB Organiser Locum, Maureen Jenkins, who was taking the photos.

The AFA Torrevieja then presented the RNATB with an appreciation plaque.

The AFA Torrevieja Asociacion Alzheimer de Familiares y Amigos de Torrevieja as a charity relies on grants and donations in order to provide their valuable services across the Costa Blanca. These services include the implementation of many programs that allows people with neurodegenerative diseases to improve their physical mental and emotional condition, while increasing their interests, creativity and social skills and reducing symptoms of anxiety and depression.

They can be contacted on Phone: +34 966702500, Email: tecnicas@afatorrevieja.es, Web Site: http://afatorrevieja.es/en/ and are located at Av. De La Estacion 1· 03185 Torrevieja (Alicante).

The RNATB Shipmates wish AFA Torrevieja Alzheimer’s Asociacion every success with the phenomenal service and support they provide across the Cost Blanca area.

RNATB PRO, Tony Jenkins

The Royal Naval Association (RNA) has a ‘Free Membership’ and is a UK Registered Charity 266982.

Although primarily founded for serving and retired Royal Naval personnel with the moto ‘Once Navy Always Navy’, it also welcomes all serving or retired military Veterans and civilians alike.

The local overseas branch in Torrevieja (RNATB) has a diverse mix of members, who are a friendly and engaging group of people who embrace their ethos of Comradeship, Loyalty, Patriotism & Unity while enjoying a verity of social events.

Why not join us?

The RNATB Meets Formally throughout the year on the 1st Wednesday of each month at 1700. Currently this is at the Lakeview Bar & Restaurant, Calle Toledo 16, Ciudad Quesada 03170, Alicante.

Or contact:

The Chairman, Tony Jenkins. Email ChairmanRNATB@gmail.com Mob: +34693866709 or What’s App +4470576117222.

The Treasurer, Carl Louden. Email carllouden@msn.com Mob/What’s App +34678518202.

The Secretary, Steve Hemingfield. Email SecretaryRNATB@gmail.com Mob/What’s App +34 711011372.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/royalnavytorreviejabranch