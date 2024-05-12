



BY STEVE HIBBERD

REDOVAN CF – 1 CD THADER – 2

At the time of going to press, Thader were sweating on news of one result. Basically, it all boils down to whether Javea won on Sunday evening, for if not, Thader will be playing Community league football again next season.

This is only possible because of a fantastic victory over fierce rivals Redovan, inside the Antonio Pascual Gil Duana Stadium, on Saturday evening. For the 2nd week on the trot, every single yellow shirted player, gave their all to the CD Thader cause. They were magnificent. Ok, a huge refereeing bloomer helped their cause, but over the course of the season, they were due a stroke of luck. And when you consider that this was achieved without experienced players such as Javi, Dani Lucas and Pedro Juan, then it becomes even more commendable.

Redovan were, until recently, pushing for a place in the play offs, and must have started favourites to take revenge for their defeat at Rojales back in mid-January.

Tremino should have opened the scoring on 2 mins, but unfortunately with only the home keeper to beat, his final touch let him down. Eight mins later, a cross from the left fell perfectly for Vela, who held his head in his hands following an awful, sliced shot wide of an open Thader goal. When Ferman shot from a tight angle on 21 mins, a relieved Chema watched the ball miss the goal by a cats whisker, as Redovan were making numerous forays into enemy territory.

On 28 mins, a goal line headed clearance by Berni foiled another Redovan assault on goal. From the resultant corner, Vela headed against the foot of the post, as the visitors rode their luck again.

When Redovan did eventually put the ball in the net on 32 mins, it looked as if the ref had signalled a goal, but he then he ruled it out for a foul on Chema. With the half time whistle not far away, it appeared that Redovan’s keeper was unfairly challenged as he released the ball into play. It went straight to Ukrainian Serhiy, who from fully 40 yards, lobbed the keeper, before the ball sailed into the back of the net.

Needless to say, this was not greeted at all well with the home team players and officials, whose protestations earned numerous yellow cards.

Yeriby struck a beauty from long distance on 57 mins, which Redovan keeper Chiri gathered at the 2nd attempt. Carlos Canales youthful team were playing attractive, intelligent football, not content at sitting back on their slender 1 goal advantage. Strong Redovan appeals for handball in the penalty area were not upheld, before, at the other end, a long range free kick by captain Lloyd went close.

An exquisite inch perfect cross from the left wing by the impressive Alberto, was headed home at the far post by Fran, as the visitors got the 2nd goal they fully deserved.

It looked odds on that Lizon would reduce the deficit on 79 mins, but somehow he contrived to shoot wide of an open goal, much to the delight of the many travelling Thader fans. Redovan were reduced to 10 men on 85 mins, when Guille was given his marching orders for a foul. This signalled mayhem, when another red card was shown to a player on the home bench, as well as a number of cautions to both players and officials of Redovan.

Deep in stoppage time, a shot by Redovan substitute Tales, took a wicked deflection, completely wrong footing Chema, to give the visitors a consolation goal.

So, if Javea win (as mentioned earlier), then Thader’s final match of the season will be at Moi Gomez Stadium, Rojales on Sun 19 May, ko 6pm, but if not, then this match against L’Olleria will probably take place on the evening of Sat 18 May. It is strongly advised to visit CD Thader facebook page for information on this, and much much more relating to Thader.