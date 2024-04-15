



The popular Los Montesinos Ruta de la Tapa will be held this coming weekend, from Friday 19 to Sunday 21 April. It is being organised by the Council’s Tourism Department and the local bars and restaurants, under the umbrella of the Los Montesinos Hotel and Catering Association. Bus transport will be provided for those not wishing to drive.

Torreveija PSOE has accused the ruling PP of providing undocumented grace and favour to the waste management company Acciona, and following Friday’s awards, Chiringuitos del Sol will manage 5 of the 11 beach bars on Orihuela Costa. Just 3 bars remain to be allocated at Punta Prima, Cala Mosca and Cala Estaca.