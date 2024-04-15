



By Chris Peach

Novelda Union CF 1-4 SC Torrevieja CF (Alek (76), Omar (78), Lewis (86), Anton (89))

Over 1000 fans took to their seats at Novelda’s La Magdalena Stadium, many of whom made the 90-minute round trip from Torrevieja to create a fantastic atmosphere for this top of the table clash.

Novelda, the current league leaders, were on a 9-winning streak, so 3rd placed Torry had to be at their best to stay in the championship race.

Gil again made some changes with Gombo coming in for Campillo to add some pace in the defence, Cristian Montero returned to the starting line as our striker and there was no surprise in the Torry goal as Galvéz kept the shirt after his impressive debut last week.

It was an open start to the game with both teams creating early chances. Only 4mins in and Novelda think they’ve taken the lead as they have a goal ruled out for offside. The striker finished neatly at the far post from a floated freekick, but he was adjudged to be offside.

Torry’s 1st spell of attacking play sees Lewis waste a freekick from a dangerous position only managing to hit the wall, then Dani Muñoz has two good efforts one deflected wide by a defender and pulling the 2nd effort just wide of the post.

20mins played and the best chance of the game so far falls to Novelda as they get through 1 on 1 with Galvéz, thankfully the Torry keeper is quick off his line and brave to dive at the strikers’ feet getting enough of the ball to make the save and Jorge Carmona is on hand to clear the danger.

Torry are very fortunate as Novelda have another goal disallowed, must have been offside again but everyone in the stadium thought it was a goal. A quick free kick catches the Torry back-line out and a shot comes in, Gálvez makes a great save pushing it on the post but it bounces back hitting Galvéz the back and rolls in to the goal. Torry are relieved and surprised that the offside flag goes up and the goal is ruled out.

1-0 Novelda, 25mins – It’s been coming, Novelda open the scoring. A simple through ball carved the Torry defensive line open and the Novelda striker is through on goal, Toro can’t back quick enough, and the ball is passed beyond an on-rushing Gálvez to open the scoring.

Last chance of the half falls to Pablo Abadía he hits a great 1st time shot from the edge of the area but it’s just wide of the top corner.

Half-time Novelda Union 1-0 SC Torrevieja

Torry go into the break one down and it’s probably a fair reflection of the half.

Straight from kick-off Torry push forward, right back Manu gets a shot on target, but it lacks power and the keeper collects it comfortably.

Dani Muñoz sent off 56min – After losing possession he lunges in with an ugly challenge and receives a straight red card. Torrevieja had been much better in the opening 10mins of the 2nd half and looked to be getting back into the game.

Substitutions 61mins: Gombo & Montero off – Replaced by Alek & Anton

Novelda nearly get a 2nd, Gálvez saves again this time he’s nearly caught out by a cross come shot that he had to palm away at his far post

1-1, Alek 76mins – 10-men Torry equalise, Carmona wins a header which the keeper saves but it falls to substitute Alek who knocks it home 2-yards out

1-2 Omar 78mins – Lewis closes down the keeper who has the ball at his feet on the edge of the box and they both end up on the ground. The clearance drops to Omar 30-yards out on the left wing who curls it home perfectly into the empty net.

1-3 Lewis 86mins – Unbelievable goal, a deep cross finds Lewis 14-yards out at a narrow angle and the Brit catches a perfect volley into the top corner, an absolute rocket!

Substitutions 87mins: Omar & Lewis off – Replaced by Saul & Fran Diez

1-4 Anton 89mins – Saul is slipped in down the right wing, and he delivers a perfect pass to Toni

Antón who slides it in at the far post.

Substitution 89mins: Abadía off – Replaced by Luis Carlos

Full-time Novelda Union 1-4 SC Torrevieja CF

WOW, What a 2nd half from Gil’s men. I thought that this game was all over when Dani Muñoz was dismissed but what a reaction from the team. I think this result swung on the decisions of the 2 managers, at 1-0 up and playing against 10-men, Novleda coach Juan Castillo made a defensive change looking to protect what he had bringing on a big centre back, whereas Gil in the Torry dugout reacted to the sending off by changing shape moving in to a back 3 and making attacking substitutions 2 of which Alek & Antón both scored.

This game had everything from disallowed goals, red cards, Tactical decisions and 2 great goals. Thankfully Torry came out on top and now have a real chance to push for the title.

Last call out is for the atmosphere created from both sets of fans in the stadium I truly believe this pushed the team on to get the victory. Thanks to the Brigada Salinera who travelled and sat with the Torry Army you guys were epic on the drums.

Match Report by Chris Peach – Torry Army Secretary & Social Media

Contact us on torryarmyfootball@gmail.com

Next Fixture. It’s back to the Esteban Rosada next week as we welcome old rivals Pinoso who are currently in 15th position.

The game is scheduled as usual for Sunday 21st April at 12:00hrs.