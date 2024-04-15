



I am delighted, at long last, to introduce this new magazine, a publication that I feel is long overdue here in Spain, one that I hope will provide a unique platform for charities and charitable organisations to showcase the important work that they all carry out on our behalf, and hopefully, help to generate additional funds, which will better enable them to continue with their important work.

The magazine will very soon have its own webpage at www.givingback.es at which point the files will be transferred and the email address, office@givingback.es, will be available.

In the meantime please contact the editor at: office@theleader.info